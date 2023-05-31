Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.76% of Dril-Quip worth $43,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,485.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE DRQ opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.95 million, a PE ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 1.06. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.