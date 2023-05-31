EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.