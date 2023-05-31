Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 3060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

