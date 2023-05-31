Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104,354 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

