Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of ET opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

