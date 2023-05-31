Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,154,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,686,000 after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

