Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

