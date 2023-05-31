ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

