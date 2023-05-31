Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 135,515 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.