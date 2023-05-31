First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 13,289 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $52,577,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3,363.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

