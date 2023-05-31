First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 32,632 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of SkyWest worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after acquiring an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

