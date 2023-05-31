First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 572,179 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $428,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 19,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 746,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

