First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

