First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.