First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 474.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $46,821,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,337.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,172.00 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,406.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,410.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

