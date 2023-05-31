First Trust Advisors LP Buys 122,240 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TFS Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 409.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,475.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TFSL opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

