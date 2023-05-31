First Trust Advisors LP Buys 12,705 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

