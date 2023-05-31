First Trust Advisors LP Buys 19,976 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,216,000 after buying an additional 117,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 7.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,322 shares of company stock worth $259,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

