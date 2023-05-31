First Trust Advisors LP Buys 31,820 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $820.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

