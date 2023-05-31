First Trust Advisors LP Buys 9,453 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WBS opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.