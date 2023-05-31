First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Veritiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veritiv by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.24). Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

