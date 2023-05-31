First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Holly Energy Partners worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $10,547,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 250,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

