First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Columbia Financial worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbia Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,743.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,846 shares of company stock worth $84,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

