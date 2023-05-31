First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 282.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 155,839 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 131.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $965,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE HQH opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.