First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of World Fuel Services worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 879.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $139,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 288.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 124,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

