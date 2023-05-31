First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 131,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of UiPath worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

NYSE:PATH opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

