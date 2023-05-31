First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 274.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

