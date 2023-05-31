First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 539.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $12,495,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 754,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

