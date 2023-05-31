First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.35 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

CUBI opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $770 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Stories

