First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.38 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

