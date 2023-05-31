First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.49 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,734,000 after buying an additional 108,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.