First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $784,917. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.