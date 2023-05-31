First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.51 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

