First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of O-I Glass worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465,410 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,919,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.