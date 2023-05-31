First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.57 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of NMI worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NMIH stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

