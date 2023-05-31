First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Veritex worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 671,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 750.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,520 shares of company stock valued at $251,636 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

