First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $747,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,233 shares of company stock worth $11,752,458. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

