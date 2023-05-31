First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 280.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

