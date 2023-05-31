First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.24 Million in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 204,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,164,835. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Featured Articles

