First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

