First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.63. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $209.82.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

