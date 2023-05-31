First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 241,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Claros Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

CMTG stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.73. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 44.98, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 176.19%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.