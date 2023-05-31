First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Arconic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 85.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

