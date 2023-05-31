First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 195,144 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Newmark Group worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 1,278,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newmark Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,007,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 797,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 398,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 333,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.