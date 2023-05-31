First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 22,251 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,694,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

