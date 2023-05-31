First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 619,453 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Advantage Solutions worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $648.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 22,196 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 246,413 shares of company stock valued at $414,145. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

