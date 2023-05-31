First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 99,272 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 525.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

