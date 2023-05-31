First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 104,970 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Featured Articles

