First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Black Stone Minerals worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

BSM opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

