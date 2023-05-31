First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,710 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 294,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.
The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.
